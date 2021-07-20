$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.02. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $216.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.1% in the second quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.2% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 270,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 64,313 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

