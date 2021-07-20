1,200,000 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Acquired by TOMS Capital Investment Management LP

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,000. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I comprises approximately 0.9% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGACU. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $6,976,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $7,500,000.

LGACU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 58,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

