12,089 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRS opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.21.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

