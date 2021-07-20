12,300 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -264.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.44. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.77 and a 12-month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.44.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.