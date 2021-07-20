$125.38 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce sales of $125.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.61 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $91.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $513.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $555,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,739.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,858 shares of company stock worth $23,515,288. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 1.41.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

