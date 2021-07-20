1,273,568 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,273,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $2,949,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after purchasing an additional 634,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.