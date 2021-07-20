1,483 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of CDW by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,895 shares of company stock worth $2,809,929. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $172.43 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

