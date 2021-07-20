1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $29.12 Million Position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,358 shares during the period. The New Germany Fund makes up about 1.4% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $29,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in The New Germany Fund by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in The New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in The New Germany Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 1,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.46%.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

