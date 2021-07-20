1,673,531 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,673,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCRNU opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

