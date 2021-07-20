170,220 Shares in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.37% of Benessere Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BENE. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Tuesday. 17,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

