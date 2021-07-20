198,783 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 198,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

