204,033 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 204,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000. Equitable comprises 2.0% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. 94,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,208. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Several analysts have commented on EQH shares. Truist raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

