20,569 Shares in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

