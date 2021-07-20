2,117,669 Shares in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Acquired by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,117,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,998,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 4.22% of ProQR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,596. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

