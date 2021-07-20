248,475 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 248,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.78% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFIV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $22,505,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $21,601,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $14,678,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $13,483,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $12,314,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CFIV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 48,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,170. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.