25,000 Shares in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,651,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,790,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,800,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,830,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,850,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

NASDAQ LCAHU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.