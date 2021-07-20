$260.86 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report $260.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $271.60 million. Copa reported sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,695.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

CPA stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.74. 223,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. Copa has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $94.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $48,186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

