2,700 Shares in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Purchased by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,798,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAD opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

