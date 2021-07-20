27,733 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,054. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

