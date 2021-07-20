2,954 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

