30,000 Shares in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWCT. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,958,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,124,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,795,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,906,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,253,000.

NASDAQ:TWCT opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

