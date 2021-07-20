3,445,300 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,445,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936,000. Twelve Seas Investment Company II comprises about 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $5,910,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $1,970,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at $9,850,000.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Shares of TWLVU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.