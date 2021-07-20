3,746 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Airlines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after buying an additional 108,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,112,000 after buying an additional 109,199 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.