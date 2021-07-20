39,951 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after purchasing an additional 178,336 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $42,257,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $18,131,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

