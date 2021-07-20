48,060 Shares in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 90.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 130,559 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 14.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 259,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

