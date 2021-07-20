$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,459,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

