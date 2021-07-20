$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 65,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.