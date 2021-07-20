50,800 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

