564 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.