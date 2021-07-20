590 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Acquired by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

