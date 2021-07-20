$6.02 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post $6.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.59 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $24.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $27.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $29.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,905 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,195. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.45. 29,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,587. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.09.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

