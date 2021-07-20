608,122 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Acquired by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 608,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,575,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,472,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,407,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

