6,908 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQJ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

