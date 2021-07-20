69,364 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $34,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $8,363,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $5,405,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Shares of HCICU opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.