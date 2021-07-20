$7.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report $7.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.61 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $32.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $34.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of PM stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.93. 6,815,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $147.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.