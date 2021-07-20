74,600 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.23% of Docebo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

DCBO opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

