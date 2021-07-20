$9.91 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report sales of $9.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.61 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $40.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.14 billion to $44.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $39.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.39 billion to $42.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 625,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,592. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

