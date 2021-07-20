AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 296,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. AAK AB has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including functional cocoa butter and cocoa butter alternatives, as well as specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

