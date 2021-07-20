Aave (AAVE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $263.91 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for about $225.49 or 0.00756358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $263.91 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012693 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00082863 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,842,179 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

