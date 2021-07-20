AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ELUXY stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. 10,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.42. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

