ABB (ABB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ABB (NYSE:ABB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ABB to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABB opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $36.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

