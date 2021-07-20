Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 38,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Shares of AWP stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 478,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.