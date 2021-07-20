Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Magdalena Yesil Sells 20,000 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $1,380,200.00.

Shares of ABMD traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.74. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,816. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.66.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 23.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 146.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

