Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives $15.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 1.31. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,455 shares of company stock worth $1,923,672 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

