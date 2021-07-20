ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.21

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. ACoconut has a market cap of $553,165.49 and $6,006.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00049794 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000254 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

