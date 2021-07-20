Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 9.1% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.57. 120,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

