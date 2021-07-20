Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 6.1% Higher

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.34. 10,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 762,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

