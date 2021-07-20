Adient Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 9,409 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 931% compared to the average volume of 913 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

