Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CRO Abhay Parasnis Sells 12,235 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CRO Abhay Parasnis sold 12,235 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,393.50.

Abhay Parasnis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00.

Adobe stock opened at $602.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $543.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $611.62. The company has a market capitalization of $286.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

