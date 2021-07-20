Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 553,099 shares of company stock valued at $44,631,323 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

